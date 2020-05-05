Obie H. Fishburn
Obie H. Fishburn

Indianapolis - Obie H. Fishburn, 89, of Indianapolis, returned to his Heavenly Father on Mon., May 4, 2020.

Visitation will be Thurs. May 7, from 4 to 7 PM at G.H. Herrmann Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Ave., Indianapolis. Please respect the restrictions of Covid-19 throughout the visitation. Funeral services on Friday will be private. Obie's place of final rest is Washington Park East Cemetery. For those wishing to attend the funeral on Friday via Facebook, the services will be live-streamed at 11:30 am.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com




