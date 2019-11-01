|
|
Odes Robinson Jr.
Indianapolis - Odes E. Robinson, Jr., born October 9, 1937, completed his journey on this earth Wednesday, October 30th. A longtime resident of Indianapolis he worked for many years at WRTV, Channel 6, before retiring. His broadcasting career started while attending Notre Dame High School in Biloxi, Mississippi developing his passion for broadcast programing, production and music. It was in those early days of his career that he interviewed many of the legendary country and blues artists including Elvis Presley, Fats Domino, Hank Williams, Howlin' Wolf and many others.
In addition to his career in broadcasting, Odes found time to help those in need. His life of charity and kindness began with the St. Vincent DePaul Society in Biloxi, Mississippi, when he was 18 and continued for many years in Indianapolis winning a silver award in 1983 as Volunteer of the Year. He also found time as a Eucharistic Minister to take Communion to the sick in the hospital.
He is preceded in death by his father, Odes E. Robinson, a broadcast pioneer, and his mother, Frances L. Robinson. Odes is survived by two brothers, Eugene A. Robinson and Thomas R. Robinson, and three sisters, Constance Margaret Rudd, Thelma Jo Mallet, and Frances Holland. He will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 4, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway chapel, 4925 W. 16th St., Speedway, IN 46224. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Vincent DePaul Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019