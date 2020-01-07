Services
Odessie Johnson, 70, died December 30. On Saturday January 11, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12 pm with viewing from 10 am until time of service, at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.

She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Efrem L. Martin (Wendy), daughters; Stephanie Y. Sample (Calvin), Charlene Y., and Charlette Y. Martin, 16 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren, sisters; Hazel Love, Eliza McCray (Richard), and Jessie March (Paul).
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
