Odettia Rae
Indianapolis - Odettia Noeline Rae, age 68, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Sunday October 27, 2019. Odettia was born December 25, 1950 in Indianapolis, the daughter of the late Carl and Irene (Wilson) Conrad. She had worked as an Administrative Assistant for Grain Dealers Mutual Insurance, American United Life Insurance and retired from Eli Lilly. She was an animal lover, especially cats. She was preceded in death by her parents and her step-father, Harold Keckhaver, and her brother Ricky Conrad.
She is survived by her husband, Donald L. Rae; her brother, Darrell Keckhaver and his wife Melissa; her cats, Larry and MixR and many other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Family Funeral Care, 5791 Rockville Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46224. Memorial visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until service time.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or FIDO, Inc., P.O. Box 30069, Indianapolis, IN 46230
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019