Odis D. Mays
Indianapolis - Retired Army Sergeant Major Odis D. Mays passed away on Feb. 18, 2020. Born in Flynn, Texas, on July 23, 1934, he was the son of Marshall and Alberta Mays.
Sgt. Maj. Mays proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for 22 years, with tours of duty in Japan, Ethiopia and Vietnam. His many military awards included two Army Commendation Medals, two Meritorious Service Medals, and a Bronze Star Medal.
After retiring from the Army in 1976, Odis accepted a supervisory position with the U.S. Army Enlisted Records and Evaluation Center at Fort Benjamin Harrison. During his tenure as a civilian employee, he received many service awards before retiring as chief of the records maintenance division in 1995.
Odis was a member of Veterans Memorial Chapel (Fort Harrison) and Post #7119 (Indianapolis).
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Jessie M. Mays; daughters Elsie Belk and Opal Lewis; brothers Arthur and Doris; sisters Frances McDaniel and Lizzie Mays.
Survivors include his daughter, Patricia Mays; brother, Marshall Jr.; grandchildren, Debra Ervin, Cheryl Key (Harvey), Lakishia McDonald and Shuron Whitney (Prince).
Visitation will be Friday, February 28, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., at Crown Hill Funeral Home, Indianapolis. Funeral services start at 12 p.m., followed by entombment in the Field of Valor at Crown Hill.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020