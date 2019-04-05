Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
(517) 482-1533
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
3:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
1701 E. Saginaw
Lansing, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Olga Efstathiou
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olga Efstathiou


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Olga Efstathiou Obituary
Olga Efstathiou

Lansing, MI - Olga Efstathiou passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the age of 79. She was born September 8, 1939, in Indianapolis, the daughter of Gust and Helen Pappas. She was a graduate of Butler University, majoring in education. She began her teaching career in Elementary Education in Livonia, where she taught for over 35 years. Surviving are her husband of over 50 years, Constantine; two daughters, Lena (Darrin) and Elaine (Adam); three grandchildren, Nicholas, Matthew, and Samuel; sister, Joann Sims; brother, John Pappas. She was a longtime member of Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Farmington Hills, MI, where she was an active member in the Philoptochos. She was an avid reader and gardener, and was a member of Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel. The funeral service will be at 11:00am on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1701 E. Saginaw, Lansing, MI. The family will receive friends at the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel, 900 E. Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI from 3:30 - 7:00pm with Trisagion at 4:00. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to or The ALS Association.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
Download Now