Carmel, IN - Olga (Alexoff) Shaneff, 91, of Carmel, IN passed away on March 25, 2020. Olga was born in Indianapolis, IN on December 15, 1928, to Gavrail and Prusha (Ellcoff) Alexoff. Olga and her husband, Stephen P., who preceded her in death, owned an Indianapolis restaurant, Steve's Hot Stew, for more than 30 years. She also was an exemplary employee for the State Automobile Insurance Association for a number of years. She graduated from George Washington High School and Indiana Business College. Olga was a lifelong member and devoted volunteer for St. Stephen Bulgarian Eastern Orthodox Church. She is survived by a daughter, Angeline (Michael) Protogere, and one beloved grandchild, Steven. Funeral services will be held privately, then a memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly ask that memorial contributions in honor and memory of Olga be made to St. Stephen Bulgarian Eastern Orthodox Church, 1435 N. Medford Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46222. To read the full-length obituary or leave on-line condolences, please visit www.stevensmortuary.net .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020