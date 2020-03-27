Services
Stevens Mortuary
5520 W 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 247-4493
Resources
More Obituaries for Olga Shaneff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olga (Alexoff) Shaneff


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olga (Alexoff) Shaneff Obituary
Olga (Alexoff) Shaneff

Carmel, IN - Olga (Alexoff) Shaneff, 91, of Carmel, IN passed away on March 25, 2020. Olga was born in Indianapolis, IN on December 15, 1928, to Gavrail and Prusha (Ellcoff) Alexoff. Olga and her husband, Stephen P., who preceded her in death, owned an Indianapolis restaurant, Steve's Hot Stew, for more than 30 years. She also was an exemplary employee for the State Automobile Insurance Association for a number of years. She graduated from George Washington High School and Indiana Business College. Olga was a lifelong member and devoted volunteer for St. Stephen Bulgarian Eastern Orthodox Church. She is survived by a daughter, Angeline (Michael) Protogere, and one beloved grandchild, Steven. Funeral services will be held privately, then a memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly ask that memorial contributions in honor and memory of Olga be made to St. Stephen Bulgarian Eastern Orthodox Church, 1435 N. Medford Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46222. To read the full-length obituary or leave on-line condolences, please visit www.stevensmortuary.net .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olga's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -