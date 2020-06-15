Oliver "Ollie" Z. Bondy
Indianapolis - 82, passed away June 14, 2020. Visitation June 18, 2020 from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel. For full obituary please visit www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.