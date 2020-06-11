Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs. Ollie M. Rias Partee



Mrs. Ollie M. Rias Partee 79 of Indianapolis, passed away June 8, 2020. Funeral Service will be held Fri. June 19, 2020 12:00 p.m. at Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home Peoples Chapel with calling from 11:00 a.m. to Service time. Burial in Sutherland Park Cemetery









