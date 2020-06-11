Ollie M. Rias Partee
Mrs. Ollie M. Rias Partee

Mrs. Ollie M. Rias Partee 79 of Indianapolis, passed away June 8, 2020. Funeral Service will be held Fri. June 19, 2020 12:00 p.m. at Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home Peoples Chapel with calling from 11:00 a.m. to Service time. Burial in Sutherland Park Cemetery




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home
JUN
19
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home
5252 E. 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
(317) 923-2381
