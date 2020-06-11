Mrs. Ollie M. Rias Partee
Mrs. Ollie M. Rias Partee 79 of Indianapolis, passed away June 8, 2020. Funeral Service will be held Fri. June 19, 2020 12:00 p.m. at Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home Peoples Chapel with calling from 11:00 a.m. to Service time. Burial in Sutherland Park Cemetery
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.