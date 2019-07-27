|
|
Onetta Alma Bennett
Indianapolis - Onetta Alma Bennett, 84, passed away in her sleep July 21, 2019 after a long battle with declining health at Countryside Meadows Nursing facility. A Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, July 29, at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1401 South Mickley Avenue, with visitation at the church from 9:00 am until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to the . A full obituary is available at legacycremationfuneral.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 27, 2019