Opal L. Wilmoth
Indianapolis - Opal Lee Wilmoth, 85 of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away July 5, 2019. Opal was born to the late James and Rose (Black) Meredith in Bell County, Kentucky.
Opal worked at Perry Meridian High School for over 25 years.
Opal is survived by her husband of 56 years, Roy Wilmoth, three children: Roy Wilmoth II (Michele), Marna Hawley (Jim) and Vickie Cooper (Don), two grandchildren: Gavin Wilmoth and Kristina Gossett, two brothers: Frank and Raymond Meredith, and one sister Mildred Taylor.
A funeral service will be held at 6 P.M. on Wednesday, July 10th at Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care, 7520 Madison Ave, Indianapolis, IN, 46227. Friends and family may gather from 4 P.M. until the time of service.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 9, 2019