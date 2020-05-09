Opal Mae PratherIndianapolis - Opal Mae Prather, 80, passed away May 5, 2020.On Tuesday, May 12, there will be drive-through viewing from 9-11a.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, 2201 N. Illinois St. Services are private with interment at Floral Park Cemetery, Indianapolis.She was a member of Puritan Baptist Church. She retired from AM General Corporation and PepsiCo.She leaves to cherish precious memories her son, Robert Anthony "Tony" Prather (Marti) and daughter, Deborah Prather Rhodes; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.