Opal Mae Prather
Indianapolis - Opal Mae Prather, 80, passed away May 5, 2020.
On Tuesday, May 12, there will be drive-through viewing from 9-11a.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, 2201 N. Illinois St. Services are private with interment at Floral Park Cemetery, Indianapolis.
She was a member of Puritan Baptist Church. She retired from AM General Corporation and PepsiCo.
She leaves to cherish precious memories her son, Robert Anthony "Tony" Prather (Marti) and daughter, Deborah Prather Rhodes; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 9 to May 10, 2020.