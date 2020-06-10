Ora Belle (Brown) Reynolds
Indianapolis - 86, passed away on June 7, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. Ora was a living example of Ephesians 4:32. Private services will be held at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North in Indianapolis.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.