Or Copy this URL to Share

Ora L. Dodson



Indianapolis - Ora L. Dodson, age 105, Indianapolis, passed away on October 2nd. Funeral Service is Friday, October 9th at 12 noon, at the Greater St. James Baptist Church, with calling from 9 am. Burial in New Crown Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Craig & Glazebrooks Funeral Services. The wearing of masks and social distancing will be adhered to.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store