Ora Lee Lewis
Zionsville - Passed away May 23, 2019. Ora was born on September 7, 1917 in Caldwell County, KY to Clarence C. and Ozzie P. Blane. Ora Lee was one of nine children. She had four sisters, all of which preceded her in death.
On April 10, 1943, she married Jesse C. Lewis and they had a daughter, Linda. Ora Lee worked at Naval Ordnance during World War II, Herff Jones Jewelry, and Diamond Chain Inc. before retiring. In retirement, she had a business refinishing furniture and repairing of jewelry which she sold at the Antique Mall in Morgantown, IN. She was a member of Eastern Star Beech Grove Chapter 465 for over 65 years.
Ora's beloved husband Jesse preceded her in death on June 26, 2010 after 67 years of marriage. She is survived by her loving daughter, Linda (Mike) Kennedy; devoted grandchildren, Kevin (Jen) Kennedy, Scott (Jenny) Kennedy, Kristen (Brian) Corbett and dear great-grandchildren, Luke, Carson, Quinn, Claire Kennedy; Ryan and Lauren Kennedy; Patrick, Kylie, Katelyn, and Ellie Corbett.
She will be forever missed and remembered for her kindness, hard work, loving care for all and unconditional love for her family.
We would like to thank St. Vincent Hospice staff for the love and care they showed her for the past two years. Thanks also to the staff at The Hearth at Tudor Gardens for their loving care the past five years. Per her wishes, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital. Online condolences available at www.leppertmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 26, 2019