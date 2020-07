Or Copy this URL to Share

Indianapolis - Ora Lee Smith, age 98, Indianapolis, passed away on July 10th. Visitation will be Friday, July 24th from 5 pm - 8 pm in the Hope Worship Center, 6851 N. Michigan Road. The funeral service and burial are private. Arrangements entrusted to Craig & Glazebrooks Funeral Services.









