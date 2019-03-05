|
|
Orsa Leon Reed
Clermont - 95, Clermont, died in his home March 2, 2019, after a brave battle with cancer. He was born June 20, 1923 in Eagle Creek Park, IN. Orsa was a World War II veteran. He served as a private in the army at Camp McQuaide California. Orsa began Orsa "Bill" Reed Excavating, a successful business for many decades. He helped build many homes, businesses, and Raceway Park. In 1951, he became a member of the Indiana Free Masons and in 1965 a member of Shriners International. He was a proud member of these organizations until his death. He attended and loved his church, Clermont Christian Church. Orsa was married to Helen M (Wagner) Reed, October 26, 1946. They were happily married until her death in August 2003. Orsa is survived by his nephew, Orsa L. Britton, his wife Kelly, and three grandchildren Benjamin, Spencer, and Peri Britton of Warsaw, IN. he is also survived by many other nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 10am to 12 noon Thursday March 7, 2019 with funeral services there at 12 noon. Burial will be in Brownsburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the at Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 5, 2019