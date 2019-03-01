Services
Indianapolis - Orvis Miller Knarr, 88, Indianapolis, went home to be with the Lord on February 27, 2019. He was born in Washington, PA to the late Orvis S. and Irena Knarr. He was a member of Mensa and Faith Presbyterian Church for 18 years. Orv was an avid golfer, a professional trumpeter since being a teenager, a pilot with experience in mechanized and glider aircraft, a wonderful husband and father. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Bonnie, and son, Jeffry. Survivors include his wife of 17 years, Dru, children, Jeannine (Rick) Williams, Missi (Keith) Cage, Cindy (Matt) Austin, grandchildren, Matthew, Amanda, and Carley Williams, Kate and Graham Austin. Visitation will be held Saturday at Faith Presbyterian Church, 8170 Hague Rd. Indianapolis from 1-2pm. A memorial service will begin there at 2pm.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 1, 2019
