Indianapolis - Oswald J. Parks was called home to be with his Father on January 26. OJ, as he was affectionately known, thoroughly enjoyed life and his loved ones. He was an avid golfer and an emeritus member of the Cosmo Knights Club, Inc. A retired employee of John Hancock Life Insurance Company, he enjoyed watching MSNBC and was known to cut-a-rug on the dance floor.

In passing, he is reunited with his brothers, Sam and Lyman Parks; his sons, Jerald Parks and Jerry Bullock. He is survived by his wife, Deloris Parks; his children, Francis, Beverly (Marvin), Stephen, Michael P., Michael B. (Cathy), Vicki (Neal), Delisa, and John Wayne (Vanessa); and a plethora of grandchildren and great grandchildren that cherished him dearly.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1, at Bethel AME Church, 6417 Zionsville Road, at 10am, with services to follow at noon.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
