Othel "Carl" Turpin
Indianapolis - Othel "Carl" Turpin, Sr., of Indianapolis, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. He was born on Tuesday, December 9, 1947 in Liberty, Kentucky, to Cecil Turpin and Virginia Corso. Among his survivors are his wife: Jessica Turpin; seven children; fourteen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; one sister; and one brother. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care, 7520 Madison Ave., Indianapolis, IN. 46227. Arrangements entrusted to Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care, Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019