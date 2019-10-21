|
Otis Brown
Indianapolis - Otis Brown left us October 18, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Otis was 71 years old. Otis was preceded in death by his son, Otis Brown Jr, and his dear mother Helen Russell.
Otis devoted 40 years to the Riley Hospital for Children, retiring in 2008. Otis worked in the ear nose and throat clinic and in the operating room. His larger than life personality and infectious laugh, giving out just the right stuffed animal, put many children and families at ease as they faced sometimes numerous surgical procedures. Some of the children would come back to see Otis years after their Riley Hospital for Children experience. Seeing Otis in that rocking chair in the operating room with a little baby asleep in his arms let you know he was blessed with a gift when it came to comforting a child.
Otis loved his Great Danes, freshwater aquariums with African Cichlids, classic car restoration, and going to a casino.
Otis is survived by his loving wife and partner of 45 years, Debbie, son Sharrese M. Brown, daughters Stacy H. Gilbert and husband Kenneth, Ivy Tanisha Brown, and Charlilah M. Brown. Stepdaughter's Dawn M. Benefiel, and Michelle R. Benefiel. Otis had 7 grandchildren: Kendrick C. Gilbert, LaTaneshia R. Brown, Paris S. Brown, Laryn A. Burton, and LaLaiyah A. Burton, Debbie A. and Sean Q. Benefiel.
There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 26 at Indiana Funeral Care, Harry W Moore Chapel to celebrate his life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Otis' name to the Riley Cheer Guild: Toy Fund, to keep those stuffed animals in the hands and hearts of the Riley Children. (www.rileycheerguild.org)
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2019