Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Otis Jeffers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Otis L. Jeffers


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Otis L. Jeffers Obituary
Otis L. Jeffers

Indianapolis - 95, passed away January 13, 2020. He was born on December 27, 1924 in Newberry, Indiana.

A visitation will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020, from 11am-1pm at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46229. There will be a service immediately following at 1pm, also at the funeral home. To view the full obituary, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Otis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -