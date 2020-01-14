|
Otis L. Jeffers
Indianapolis - 95, passed away January 13, 2020. He was born on December 27, 1924 in Newberry, Indiana.
A visitation will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020, from 11am-1pm at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46229. There will be a service immediately following at 1pm, also at the funeral home. To view the full obituary, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020