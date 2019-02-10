|
|
Otis Lefevers, Jr.
Indianapolis - 89, of Indianapolis, passed away February 7, 2019.
He retired from General Motors after 30 years, and was a Korean War Army Veteran.
Otis is survived by his sons John (Della) Lefevers and Daniel (Kim) Lefevers; daughter-in-law Lorri Lefevers; grandchildren Elizabeth, Mary, Stephen, Rebecca, Katie, Hannah and Gary; great-granddaughters, Haylie and Alyssa. He was preceded in death by his wife Ruth Lefevers; and son Stephen Lefevers.
Visitation will take place Wednesday Feb. 13th from 4:00-8:00 PM and Thursday Feb. 14th from 9:00-11:00 AM at Forest Lawn Funeral Home 1977 S. State Rd. 135, Greenwood, IN. Funeral Services will be held Thursday Feb. 14th at 11:00 AM in the funeral home.
Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at www.forestlawncemetery-fh.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 10, 2019