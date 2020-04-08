|
|
Ova E. Hix
Whiteland - Ova E. Hix, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother entered into eternal rest at the age of 87 on April 6, 2020. A resident of Whiteland she was the last child born on December 29,1932 in Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee to the late William Harvey and Rose Anna (McCormick) Trobaugh.
She attended the Southport Church of the Nazarene, where she was once a Sunday school teacher.
She loved spending time with her family, cooking, and traveling, especially going to Arizona. She was a very crafty lady making porcelain dolls, doll clothes, quilts, crocheting, and flower arrangements.
She along with her husband James "Jim" owned and operated, Hix Wrecker Service, Hix Auto Parts, Greenwood Wrecker Service, Franklin Wrecker Service and Recovery 1 Wrecker Service.
Ova leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband of 71 years, James "Jim" D. Hix; her shih tzu puppy, Precious; her daughter, Patricia Gail (Tom) Neal; grandson, James (Jennifer) Neal; three great grandchildren, Cory Neal, Joshua Neal, and Jessica Neal; great great grandson, Lincoln; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her nine siblings, Essie (Mansfield) Jones, Vastie (Etheridge) Cross, Myrtle (Henry) Leonard, Esther (Isaac) Smith, Attrice (Guy) Crawford, Pauline (Ernest) Jenkins, Moline (Wooten) Johnson, Clay (Irene) Trobaugh, and Dillard (Annadell) Trobaugh.
A graveside service with viewing will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020 at The Gardens at Olive Branch Cemetery, 1605 S. State Road 135, Greenwood. The funeral procession will be leaving at 3:00 p.m. from G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Ave., for those wishing to join.
Memorial contributions may be made to Southport Church of the Nazarene or the .
A special thanks to Jewell Hatton for the love and care given to Ova over the last couple months.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020