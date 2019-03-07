Services
Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home
5252 E. 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
(317) 923-2381
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
New Haven Baptist Church
3418 Schofield Ave.
Ovena E. Hoade


Indianapolis - Mother Ovena E. Hoade, 86 of Indianapolis, Transitioned from Labor to Reward on Thurs. Feb. 21, 2019. She was a longtime member of New Haven Baptist Church. Ovena retired from General Motors Truck & Bus Division following 28 years of service. She is survived by her sons, Reginald Taylor, Sr. (Ramona), Phillip Hoade and John Hoade, Jr. (Carol), daughters, Janet M. Hoade and Robin L. Hoade, 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren and niece, Jovanka Perry. A host of other relatives and friends.

Celebration of Life Service will be held Sat, Mar. 9, 2019 12:00 p.m. at New Haven Baptist Church 3418 Schofield Ave. with calling from 10:00 a.m. to Service time. Burial in Crown Hill Cemetery. Arrangements Entrusted to Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 7, 2019
