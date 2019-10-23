|
|
Owen Jones Neighbours, III
Indianapolis - Owen Jones Neighbours, III, 76, Indianapolis, passed away October 22, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to Child Advocates, Inc., 8200 Haverstick Rd #240, Indianapolis, IN 46240. Visitation will be held Monday from 10-12pm at Flanner Buchanan-Broad Ripple, 1305 Broad Ripple Ave. Indianapolis. Funeral services will begin there at 12pm. For online condolences and a longer version of the obituary, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019