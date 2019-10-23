Services
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
317-475-4475
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Owen Neighbours
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Owen Jones Neighbours Iii

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Owen Jones Neighbours Iii Obituary
Owen Jones Neighbours, III

Indianapolis - Owen Jones Neighbours, III, 76, Indianapolis, passed away October 22, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to Child Advocates, Inc., 8200 Haverstick Rd #240, Indianapolis, IN 46240. Visitation will be held Monday from 10-12pm at Flanner Buchanan-Broad Ripple, 1305 Broad Ripple Ave. Indianapolis. Funeral services will begin there at 12pm. For online condolences and a longer version of the obituary, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Owen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
Download Now