Pam J. Maurer
Mooresville - 73, died Dec. 13, 2019. Family and friends may show their love and support for Pam from 4-8 pm, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 and 9:30-10:30, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Jones Family Mortuary, Mooresville. Pastor Dennis Payton will officiate the celebration of life service at 10:30 am, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Funeral Home. Pam will be laid to rest in White Lick Cemetery. For full website obituary or online condolences please visit: www.jonesfamilymortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019