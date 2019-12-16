Services
Jones Family Mortuary
4165 E Allison Rd
Mooresville, IN 46158
(317) 831-0200
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jones Family Mortuary
4165 E Allison Rd
Mooresville, IN 46158
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Jones Family Mortuary
4165 E Allison Rd
Mooresville, IN 46158
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Jones Family Mortuary
4165 E Allison Rd
Mooresville, IN 46158
Resources
More Obituaries for Pam Maurer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pam J. Maurer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pam J. Maurer Obituary
Pam J. Maurer

Mooresville - 73, died Dec. 13, 2019. Family and friends may show their love and support for Pam from 4-8 pm, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 and 9:30-10:30, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Jones Family Mortuary, Mooresville. Pastor Dennis Payton will officiate the celebration of life service at 10:30 am, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Funeral Home. Pam will be laid to rest in White Lick Cemetery. For full website obituary or online condolences please visit: www.jonesfamilymortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -