Pamala Ann Mueller
Carmel - Pamala Ann Mueller, an avid gardener and insatiable reader, died unexpectedly July 23, 2019, in Carmel, Indiana.
Pam, 73, was born in Madison, Wisconsin. In 1969, she emigrated to Indianapolis in a VW Beetle with her husband, Jim Tygum, and their two children. Pam and Jim later divorced but remained friends until his death in 2016.
In addition to raising kids, her complete work resume would take multiple pages. A different job might become part of any conversation (a week at an Eastside pizza place recently popped up). Pam was a legal receptionist at Stark Doninger & Smith for more than 10 years Downtown and also worked at L.S. Ayres. She was an AmeriCorps staff member, coached special education students at Tech High School and for IPS and was a case manager at Midtown Mental Health.
In the community, she'd been president of Indianapolis Women's Chorus and an IndyChoruses board member; part of a visiting spirituality group at Indiana Women's Prison; and on People's Health Center's advisory board. But those details don't speak to Pam's spirit, smile or, at times, stubbornness.
She loved learning and attended IUPUI, Ivy Tech and St. Mary-of-the-Woods. She was extremely well-read, with interests from history to Area 51, Harry Potter to nonfiction to cookbooks. She took care of people, gardens, houses and pets. And Pam loved to travel, especially to visit friends and family in California, Michigan's Northport Bay, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Pam's life will be celebrated at noon Aug. 17 at Unitarian Universalist Church of Indianapolis, 615 W. 43rd St. Cremation Society of Indiana is handling arrangements. Friends are asked to email stories about her to [email protected] to share with the family.
She was preceded in death by her brother, William Mueller.
Survivors include former partner, Judy Wolf; children, Greta (Kevin) Johnson and Olin Garth Tygum; sisters, Carla Soderberg and Wanda (Arvid) Lekies; granddaughters, Alicia Mister and Sarah Broderick; great-grandsons, Isak and Jakob Broderick; a stepgranddaughter Heather Collins and six other stepgrandchildren; four nieces and a nephew.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 11, 2019