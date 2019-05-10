Services
Baker Funeral Services
339 East Main Street
Plainfield, IN 46168
(317) 839-3366
Calling hours
Monday, May 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baker Funeral Services
339 East Main Street
Plainfield, IN 46168
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Baker Funeral Services
339 East Main Street
Plainfield, IN 46168
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Maple Hill Cemetery
Plainfield, IN
View Map
Pamela "Pam" Ford


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pamela "Pam" Ford Obituary
Pamela "Pam" Ford

Plainfield - Pamela "Pam" Ford, 62 of Plainfield, passed away on May 8, 2019 in The Gathering Together in Plainfield. She was born on June 18, 1956 in Indianapolis to Mel and Lois Jordan. She married Kenneth Ford on October 21, 1978; he survives. Pam was a secretary at Carrier Corporation for 37 years retiring in 2011. She was a member of the Avon United Methodist Church. She enjoyed NASCAR, Indy Car Racing and going on cruises, they went on 31 cruises together. Calling hours will be held on Monday May 13, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday May 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Plainfield. Survivors include her husband Kenneth Ford. Daughters: Brandi Hicks (Danny) and Kandi Berg (Stew). Mother: Lois Jordan. Grandchildren: Collin, Seth and Devon. In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Gathering Together 147 N. Center Street Plainfield, In. 46168. Please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com to leave the family a condolence.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 10, 2019
Download Now