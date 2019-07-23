|
|
HOWARD
In Loving Memory of
Pamela
Lambert Howard
Aug. 24, 1954- July 23, 2015
It has been 4 years since we had to say good bye, not a day goes by that we do not think of you. We have tried to be strong yet we still shed many tears. Some tears are filled with laughter remembering family moments and the love you shared with us. Beautiful Pam you will always be in our hearts and minds until we meet again. We miss you more every day and that will never change. Early Happy Birthday to you and Daddy!
Love, Mother Lila, Sons Rick and Family, Cory and Family, Brother Scott and Families.
.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 23, 2019