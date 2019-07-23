Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Howard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela Howard In Memoriam
HOWARD

In Loving Memory of

Pamela

Lambert Howard

Aug. 24, 1954- July 23, 2015

It has been 4 years since we had to say good bye, not a day goes by that we do not think of you. We have tried to be strong yet we still shed many tears. Some tears are filled with laughter remembering family moments and the love you shared with us. Beautiful Pam you will always be in our hearts and minds until we meet again. We miss you more every day and that will never change. Early Happy Birthday to you and Daddy!

Love, Mother Lila, Sons Rick and Family, Cory and Family, Brother Scott and Families.

.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.