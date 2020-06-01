Pamela J. Hazel
Indianapolis - Pamela J. Hazel, 70, Indianapolis, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at American Village Senior Living in Indianapolis following a brief illness.
She was born on March 21, 1950, in Anderson, Indiana to Albert and Phyllis (Taylor ) Finch.
Pamela was graduated from Northwest High School in Indianapolis.
She retired from Marsh Supermarkets after 30 years. She previously worked at Blue Blue Shield for 16 years.
Pamela was a member of Daybreak Community Church, Lapel.
She is survived by her grandson, Cody Hazel; brother, Alan (Barbara) Finch. She was also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pamela was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Patricia Jo McClintock, and Linda Sue Burden.
Per Pamela's wishes she will be cremated and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The date will be announced on Facebook.
Services have been entrusted to Hersberger- Bozell Funeral Home, 1010 N. Main St. Lapel, IN 46051
Online condolences: www.hersbergerbozell.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.