Pamela J. HazelIndianapolis - Pamela J. Hazel, 70, Indianapolis, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at American Village Senior Living in Indianapolis following a brief illness.She was born on March 21, 1950, in Anderson, Indiana to Albert and Phyllis (Taylor ) Finch.Pamela was graduated from Northwest High School in Indianapolis.She retired from Marsh Supermarkets after 30 years. She previously worked at Blue Blue Shield for 16 years.Pamela was a member of Daybreak Community Church, Lapel.She is survived by her grandson, Cody Hazel; brother, Alan (Barbara) Finch. She was also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.Pamela was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Patricia Jo McClintock, and Linda Sue Burden.Per Pamela's wishes she will be cremated and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The date will be announced on Facebook.Services have been entrusted to Hersberger- Bozell Funeral Home, 1010 N. Main St. Lapel, IN 46051Online condolences: www.hersbergerbozell.com