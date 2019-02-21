|
Pamela Jean Taylor
Indianapolis - Pamela Jean Taylor, 65 passed away on February 18, 2019. On Saturday, February 23, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at New Wineskins Ministries, and interment at Washington Park North Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 21, 2019