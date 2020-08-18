Pamela Lee Teater Klezmer
Indianapolis - Pam, 68 years of age, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in Indianapolis and attended Southport High School.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack in the fall of 2019; and by her sister, Becky (Donn) Culver. Pam is survived by three sisters, Christine (Gary) Sutton, Renee (John) Sgro and Ronda (Jim) Bandy; children,Shanna (Bill) and Lauren; step-children, Lisa, Randy (Krystyna) and Douglas; and numerous grandchildren. Services will be private.
Pam had a good life and sadly leaves us too soon.