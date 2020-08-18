1/
Pamela Lee Teater Klezmer
Pamela Lee Teater Klezmer

Indianapolis - Pam, 68 years of age, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Indianapolis and attended Southport High School.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack in the fall of 2019; and by her sister, Becky (Donn) Culver. Pam is survived by three sisters, Christine (Gary) Sutton, Renee (John) Sgro and Ronda (Jim) Bandy; children,Shanna (Bill) and Lauren; step-children, Lisa, Randy (Krystyna) and Douglas; and numerous grandchildren. Services will be private.

Pam had a good life and sadly leaves us too soon. To sign a guest book and to read a more extensive obit visit www.arnmortuary.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville
11411 N Michigan Road
Zionsville, IN 46077
317-873-4776
