Pamela Monnig
1954 - 2020
{ "" }
Pamela Monnig

Avon IN - Pamela (Thompson) Monnig

June 25, 1954 - July 8, 2020

Pamela (Thompson) Monnig. Mother. Grandmother. Daughter. Sister. Aunt. Friend. Artist. Pam had many titles, all of which she cherished, but none more so than child of her heavenly Father, for whom she lived.

Pam was born to the late Zena (Yarbro) Thompson and Herman Thompson on June 25, 1954. She grew up in Indianapolis, Indiana, graduating from Emmerich Manual High School in 1972. She attended Trinity Washington University in Washington, D.C., with a focus on fine arts. She moved back to Indianapolis to begin the grand adventure of motherhood. While raising her three daughters, Pam worked primarily in healthcare, serving as an administrative assistant at both Methodist Hospital and the Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana.

In retirement, Pam and her husband, Tom, moved to Fort Myers, Florida, where Pam lived until grandchildren called her back, once again, to Indiana. Her later years were spent teaching her grandchildren how to cook, paint, sew, and make as many creative messes as possible.

In ministry, Pam loved teaching children about Jesus. She spent years teaching the kindergarten Sunday school class alongside her husband, Tom, at Kingsway Christian Church in Avon, Indiana. Once in Florida, Pam attended Faith Assembly in North Fort Myers, singing in the choir and teaching preschoolers in the Children's Ministry.

Pam is survived in life by daughters, Jenina (Chris) Cody and Kathleen Hafer; grandchildren, Catherine Cody, Oliver Scharnak, Henry Cody, and Riddick Johnson; sisters, Emily Miles, Joyce Hafer, Donna (Doug) Thompson-Nylander, and Linda (Rich) Catron; brother, Mark (Barb) Thompson; goddaughter, Katherine Hafer; godson, Carlo Bertol; and many, many beloved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Monnig; daughter, Kabrina Hafer; mother, Zena Thompson; and brother, Raymond Thompson.

Pam was adored by many. And though she will be missed, she leaves behind a life story her family and friends will tell for years to come - one of an overcomer who joyfully credited the conquering of every obstacle to her Creator.

A celebration of Pam's life will take place at Conkle Funeral Home in Avon, Indiana, on Friday, July 17. Visitation for friends and family will take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., with a memorial service immediately following at 2 p.m. A private family graveside service will take place at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Greenwood, Indiana.

Donations in memory of Pamela Monnig may be made to Samaritan's Purse.

Due to COVID-19 we request that everyone follow CDC guidelines and maintain social distancing. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 11 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel - Avon
JUL
17
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel - Avon
Funeral services provided by
Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
(317) 272-4600
Memories & Condolences

July 11, 2020
our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Susan Zes
Friend
July 11, 2020
Jennifer Sturm, Aunt Pam &amp; Barb
What we shared was beautiful, and can never be tarnished. It is our belief that Pam was too good for this earth, and her goal was always a demonstration of pure love. Thank you Pam for leaving your imprint on my heart. I feel loss, while rejoicing in your freedom, and reunion with those who you loved so much!
Barb Thompson
Family
July 11, 2020
I can not believe you are not here. It is all to soon in life. I will miss you Pam. Thank you for being a thoughful and caring sister. My memories I will always have. Thank you for illegally teaching me how to drive 42 years ago in the Vega. I scared myself.
Give everyone a hug and soak mom's teeth I put in with her. It is going on 5 years.
I love you.
Mark Thompson
Family
July 11, 2020
Jenina and familyWere sorry for your loss. Grateful shes with Jesus, though. We will continue praying for you all. Love Jeff and Gayle
Gayle/Jeff Lewellyn
Friend
July 10, 2020
Comfort and peace to Jeanina and Kathleen at the loss of your precious momma. I have very fond memories of this sweet lady. I know that the Angels are rejoicing in heaven! ❤ Pam is now with middle girl (Kabrina). They are gabbing and catching up after all these years. HUGS to all

Carol Gillespie

Carol Gillespie
Friend
July 10, 2020
Farewell Too Soon Bouquet
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
