I can not believe you are not here. It is all to soon in life. I will miss you Pam. Thank you for being a thoughful and caring sister. My memories I will always have. Thank you for illegally teaching me how to drive 42 years ago in the Vega. I scared myself.

Give everyone a hug and soak mom's teeth I put in with her. It is going on 5 years.

I love you.



Mark Thompson

