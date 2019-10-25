|
|
Pamela Perry
Indianapolis - Pamela Su Perry, 71, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away on October 14, 2019.
Pam was born in Martinsville, Indiana on October 13, 1948, to Patricia Yater Perry and George Perry.
Beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, friend and colleague, Pam will be remembered for her kind and caring ways, her fierce loyalty to family and friends and her sense of adventure and fun. She also will be remembered for her great courage and quiet determination as she challenged cancer for more than 35 years.
Pam continually rose above her own situation to help others facing cancer as well as other struggles in their lives. She was a patient and empathetic listener, and always ready to share a hopeful and healing message that uplifted and encouraged.
Pam's career in communications spanned 39 years. It included 15 years with the Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis (IUPUI) News Bureau, and 24 years as Director of Public and Media Relations for Indiana University School of Medicine until her retirement from that position in 2012.
Her many career achievements included creating "Sound Medicine" in collaboration with WFYI Public Media. This hour-long weekly radio and internet magazine program ran for almost a decade and featured the Indiana University School of Medicine's top faculty experts discussing health care, medical research and wellness issues.
Pam contributed her professional talents to many causes. She served on the boards of the Indianapolis Museum of Contemporary Art (now Indianapolis Contemporary), Indiana Medical History Museum and St. Joseph Institute for the Deaf.
She loved working with her son Justin, a talented photographic and mixed media artist, as coach, manager, curator and agent. She helped to arrange some of his gallery shows, promoted his work and traveled with him and her husband to art centers and galleries around the country. She also enjoyed working with other talented artists as well as galleries and curators through her art consulting business, SeeSaw-Imaging.
Pam's dreams of traveling the world with her husband Tom were realized. In recent years, they explored Seattle, Santa Fe, Monterrey, Yosemite, Utah, and Hawaii, as well as British Columbia, Spain, France, Cuba, Ireland, Scotland and Oxford England.
Pam is survived by her husband of 41 years Thomas Lane, son Justin Chase Lane and his fiancée Jesse Ford, brother Timeny (Tim) Perry and wife Bettylou, sisters Peggy Ann Quigley and husband Jim, and Lisa Lynn Sasse and husband Jesse, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and their children.
A Celebration of Life for Pam will be held 4:30 to 6 p.m. on November 1 at Walther Hall Atrium at 980 W. Walnut St. on the IUPUI campus. Parking is available in the Walnut St. Garage at 909 W. Walnut.
Friends and family are invited to share their fondest memories of Pam and to celebrate the glorious and vivid colors of Pam's beautiful life — so well and courageously lived.
Following the event, the family welcomes celebrants to visit the Justin Chase Lane photography show at CCIC First Friday at 1125 Brookside Ave. Pam planned and arranged this show with Justin.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pam's memory may be made
The IU Simon Cancer Center https://cancer.iu.edu/giving/memorial.php
Anchor of Hope Charities of Indiana https://anchorofhopecharities.org/
The IU Medical Humanities Council https://liberalarts.iupui.edu/alumni-giving/giving/index.html
A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019