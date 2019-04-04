Services
Westfield - Pamela Sue Bishop, 70 of Westfield, passed away on Monday April 1, 2019. She was born on August 16, 1948 in South Bend, IN to the late Floyd and Phyllis Rowe. As a teacher, Pam touched the lives of many children. She spent 25 years teaching kindergarten at Stout Field Elementary, where her reach extended far beyond the classroom, as reflected in the 5 Senior's Choice Awards for Ben Davis HS/Wayne Township that she proudly received.

Pam is survived by her loving husband of almost 50 years, Donald Bishop; sons, Bill (Michelle) and Dan (Stephanie) Bishop; grandchildren, Thomas, Katelyn, Isabella, and Sam Bishop; brother, Mark (Debbie) Rowe.

Friends and family are invited to gather on Saturday April 13, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Flanner Buchanan - Hamilton Memorial Park (4180 Westfield Rd., Westfield, IN 46062), where a Celebration of Life will begin at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ataxia Foundation www.ataxia.org. Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 4, 2019
