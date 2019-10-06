Services
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pamela Sue Kramer


1951 - 2019
Pamela Sue Kramer Obituary
Pamela Sue Kramer

Indianapolis - Pamela Sue Kramer, 68, of Indianapolis, passed away on October 6, 2019. She was born in 1951 in Berea, Ohio to the late Constance (Ashley) Kramer Bash and Herbert (Dutch) Kramer. Pam graduated from North Central High School in Indianapolis and from Indiana University with a degree in police administration. She was a member of Alpha Phi sorority.

Pam retired as a Captain of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department after over twenty years of service. She also served as National Sales Manager for NEC corporation of Japan, marketing fingerprinting software to police agencies nationwide. More recently, Pam joined with her twin sister, Sharon Kramer Flittner, to create and manage Consigning Women Fine Furnishings, an upscale resale furniture store on the northside of Indianapolis.

Pam is survived by her sister, Sharon Kramer Flittner; her sons, Grant (Heather) Gaunt and David (Alicia) Gaunt, of Indianapolis; her aunt, Caroline Seese of Bluffton, Indiana, and her cousins, Julie Boroff of Fort Wayne, Indiana and George Loy of Monticello, Indiana. She was also the proud grandmother of five grandchildren, and a loving companion of Vincent Owsiejko of Fishers. Donations may be made to the Fraternal Order of Police, 1525 South Shelby Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203.

Family and friends will gather on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 pm at Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel, 740 East 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.leppertmortuary.com. Memorial service will be held privately with family members.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2019
