Pamela Walker
63, Danville, passed away August 20, 2020. Pam had been manager for Storen Tax Service and then Walker-Bray Tax Service in Brownsburg before retiring. She attended Church@Main for several years. Her father Jesse Patrick Storen Jr. preceded her in death. Pam is survived by her husband Scott Walker; children Heather, Dustin (wife Vanessa), Brittney, and Breanna; mother Bonnie Jean Storen; brothers Greg (Kim) Storen and Mark (Pam) Storen; grandchildren Alexia Whitehead, Caden Whitehead, and Noah Faulkner; aunt Theda Sexson. Visitation will be from 4-6pm Tuesday August 25 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 6pm. In compliance with current requirements and restrictions, guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Matthews Mortuary
AUG
25
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Matthews Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
