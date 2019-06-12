|
Pamelia Fiscus
Zionsville - Pamelia "Pam" Ann Fiscus, 75, of Zionsville, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019.
Pam was born in Warsaw, IN on November 14, 1943, a daughter of the late Zanna and Mary (Myers) Hammer. She married Dr. Clifford W. Fiscus on December 19, 1964. Pam graduated from Mentone High School in 1961, and then went on to attend Indiana University School of Nursing, graduating with her Bachelors of Science in Nursing in 1965.
Pam was actively involved in many organizations, including P.E.O. and the Women's Club of Zionsville. She was also very active in the Zionsville Fellowship Church for many years. Pam loved and supported all of her children and grandchildren, and enjoyed planning and being on many vacations with her whole family, especially Christmas.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Dr. Clifford W. Fiscus; children: Dr. Valerie (Scot) White, Christina (Ethan) Kutzscher, Dr. Clifford (Jenny) Fiscus II, and Dr. Andrew (Meredith) Fiscus; grandchildren: Clifford W. Fiscus III, Evangeline D. Fiscus, Owen A. Kutzscher, Caitlyn M. Kutzscher, Bergen L. Fiscus, Gretchen E. Fiscus; a brother Terry Hammer; and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Kip Hammer.
Family and friends will gather Friday, June 14, 2019 for visitation from 1pm until time of services at 3pm at Zionsville Fellowship Church, 9090 W. Oak St. Zionsville, IN 46077. Burial will immediately follow the service at Union Lutheran Cemetery in Zionsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to Walk Thru the Bible, 5550 Triangle Parkway Suite 250 Peachtree Corners, GA 30092; Billy Graham Evangelist Association, 1 Billy Graham Pkwy. Charlotte, NC 28201 or Zionsville Fellowship Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 12, 2019