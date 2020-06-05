Patricia A. Abbott
Patricia A. Abbott

Indianapolis - 80, passed away June 3, 2020. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Irving Hill Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Irving Hill Chapel
JUN
9
Service
06:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Irving Hill Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Shirley Brothers Irving Hill Chapel
5377 E. Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 357-1181
