Patricia A. Abbott
Indianapolis - 80, passed away June 3, 2020. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Irving Hill Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.