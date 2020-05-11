Patricia A. Agnew
1932 - 2020
Patricia A. Agnew

Mooresville - Patricia A. Agnew, 88, of Mooresville, IN, passed away May 7, 2020. She was born on April 30, 1932 in Indianapolis, IN, to the late Marley B. And Elsie (Schammahorn) Wingert. Patricia was a 1950 graduate of Washington High School. She had an extensive career with Indiana Bell/AT&T for 39 ½ years before retiring. Patricia was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Mooresville, where she was very active in the Health Ministry, with UMW helping with fundraising, and a leader for the youth group. She was also a member of the Kappa Kappa Sigma Sorority and Pioneers. She enjoyed crafts and traveling with her husband. Patricia had a kind heart, always ready to help friends and strangers alike. Christmas, being her favorite time of year, gave her the opportunity to extend her generosity. Patricia never knew a stranger, to be her friend was to be a friend for life. She will be truly missed. Patricia is survived by her husband of 62 years, Marion R. Agnew, and a host of extended family and friends. Besides her parents she was also preceded in death by her brothers Dale and Jackie Wingert and nephew Phil Wingert. Services will be at 11 AM, Thursday, May 14, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, 900 Indianapolis Road, Mooresville, IN with visitation there from 10 AM. She will be laid to rest privately at Washington Park East Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association. Flanner Buchanan - Decatur Township is honored to be serving the family. To sign the online guest book and leave a message or special memory of Patricia with the family go to www.flannerbuchanan.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Visitation
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
MAY
14
Service
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 11, 2020
Will love you both always!
Karen Pell
Family
