Patricia A. BonnerIndianapolis - Patricia A. Bonner (Pat), 66, of Indianapolis passed away suddenly on May 3, 2020. She graduated from Arlington High School in 1971, and obtained an Associate's degree from Vincennes University.Pat retired from Defense Finance Accounting Service (DFAS) in 2014 after 37 years of service, then went on to pursue her passion in real estate as a Realtor with Carpenter. Pat enjoyed traveling, being outdoors, and looking at houses. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her.Pat is survived by her children Ebony Bonner-Spencer and Jordan Bonner; grandson Jamal Bonner; brother, Robert E. Lee; sisters, Betty Motley and Barbara Rayner (Leroy); and many nieces and nephews. Pat was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Mary Lee; and sisters Ruby Stafford, Mary Waller, and Georgia Cleaver-Farr.Celebration of Pat's life will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 11am-2pm, at Crown Hill Funeral Home, Peace Chapel, 700 W. 38th St, Indianapolis, IN; followed by private service with the immediate family.