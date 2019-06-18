Services
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 849-3616
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Indianapolis - Patricia Ann "Patty" (Sanders) Bradley, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away on June 15, 2019 at the age of 89. Patty was born in Indianapolis, IN on June 11, 1930 to parents, Raymond and Kathleen (Harlan) Sanders. She was a 1948 graduate of Tech High School. During her career, she worked in Accounting at Indiana Bell, retiring after 30 years as an Accounting Manager. Following retirement, Patty worked with the Warren Arts & Education Foundation for 30 years as Assistant Treasurer. She worked diligently with the Golf Tourney and Tree Fest each year. Patty was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was an avid reader, enjoyed knitting, embroidery, and was all around crafty. She also enjoyed wintering in Florida, visiting Lakes Shafer and Freeman in Monticello, IN; she was a great swimmer and loved dancing.

Patty is survived by her husband of 63 years, John A. Bradley, whom she married on November 23, 1955. She is also survived by her daughters, Karen L. Ferguson and Kathleen M. Ferguson; grandchildren: Emily A. Karamanski and Nathan A. Karamanski; sister, Joan Sanders England; and many other loving extended family members and friends.

Friends may call from 6pm - 8pm on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 and from 10am - 11am on Thursday, June 20th at Flanner Buchanan- Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Thursday at the funeral center. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 18, 2019
