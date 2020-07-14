Patricia A. Bromer
Indianapolis - Patricia A. Bromer (née Ryan) died peacefully with family by her side at her home in Indianapolis, Indiana on July 6, 2020.
Patricia was born on March 17, 1928, in Liberty, Indiana, but she grew up in Indianapolis where she attended St. Agnes High School. While earning a BA degree in Education at DePauw University in Greencastle IN, she met the love of her life, William W. Bromer. Bill and Pat were married in 1952. Pat taught grade school for three years before working full-time raising their family in Indianapolis. As her children grew up, she turned her many talents towards volunteer work where she taught grade school and junior high reading at St. Monica, worked with children at St. Mary's Childhood Development Center, led Sunday School and adult education at St. Monica in Indianapolis, and helped at Catholic Social Services. At Catholic Social Services (CSS) she responded to those who were in need by providing resources, managing the food pantry, and answering calls every Tuesday on the Crisis Suicide Intervention Line. Pat was passionate about her volunteer work and it showed as she was asked to train and supervise other volunteers on the suicide line, consulted on in-service volunteer training, and served as a co-leader for a workshop directed at volunteers and staff at CSS. Pat's caring nature and concern for others was recognized when she was awarded the Indiana Jefferson Award for Public Service in 1987. Pat was a loving and caring person who made her marriage, family, and friends a priority; her compassion and service extended to her many friends and family.
Pat is survived by her three children Bill (Linda) Bromer of Joliet,IL; Steve Bromer of Guerneville, CA; and Mary Ann (Denis) Bromer-Kelly of Indianapolis, IN. She loved her five grandchildren: Emily (Dave) Ellis, Ryan (Sarah) Bromer, Bridget Kelly, Clare Kelly, and Eve Kelly; and two great-grandsons Parker and Preston Ellis. Preceding Pat were her parents Joseph and Mary Margaret Ryan, husband William W. Bromer, and granddaughter Erin Bromer.
Pat's children and grandchildren remember that she loved anything Irish, enjoyed traveling, and hosting parties. If your name is Patricia Ryan and you are born on March 17th then you are definitely IRISH, and Pat let everyone know it. If you walked into her house you would see handmade Irish wall art, books of Irish wit and history, and Celtic designs throughout. Pat and Bill loved to travel and they visited Ireland at least ten times. Pat lived Irish hospitality and loved opening her home for friends and family to share delicious food, rich conversation and playful humor late into the night. She was never happier than when the house was full of friends and family.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be scheduled later. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Brebeuf Preparatory School, Humane Society or Biden for President. Condolences can be sent to https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/indianapolis-in/patricia-bromer-9254824
. The family would like to thank Home Helpers Home Care (Yvette, Sasha, and Cadence) for their loving dedication and service to Pat in the last months of her life. Online condolences available at: www.leppertmortuary.com