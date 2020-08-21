1/1
Patricia A. Cooper
1930 - 2020
Patricia A. Cooper

Bradenton, FL - Patricia A. Cooper (nee Russell) of Bradenton, FL, formerly a resident of Indianapolis and Louisville passed away on Aug. 19, 2020. She is survived by her daughters Teresa Shook, Deborah Spaulding (Mike), her grandsons - Matt Bylsma, Aaron Shook, Abram Shook- and her great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Cooper, Jr and daughter Brenda Cooper. She worked for many years at Lilly's. Pat will be remembered for her beautiful singing performances and close friendships. No service is planned at this time.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 21 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
