Patricia A. Eckstein
Mooresville -
Patricia A. Eckstein, 87, Mooresville, passed away June 22, 2020. Pat was born September 8, 1932, in Brazil, to the late Fred and Marjorie (Eldridge) Hill.
She enjoyed being a stay at home mother when her children were young. She later worked at Ward's Apparel and also enjoyed her job as the receptionist at the Indiana State House for the General Assembly. Pat was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She was also a member of the Indianapolis Hiking Club and had been an active member and former board member at the Mooresville Senior Center.
Pat was an outgoing, friendly person. She enjoyed her time at The Springs and earned the title "The Mayor" because of her outgoing personality. A special thanks to the staff of The Springs who gave her the best care any family could hope for. During her last few months she had the added loving care from the staff of Brookdale Hospice, for which her family is forever grateful.
Pat lived a full life and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred K. Eckstein; daughter, Karen Jarvis; brothers, Leroy and Delbert Hill; sister, Dorothy Klinger.
Survivors include one son, Fred K. (Norene) Eckstein, II; daughters, Kathie (Larry) Tooley and Monica (Jim) Overman; sisters, Mary Jane Alsip and Fredia Modesitt; eleven grandchildren; four great grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the First United Methodist Church, Mooresville. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., with burial at White Lick Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mooresville Senior Center or to the United Methodist Women. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Carlisle - Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville. Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.