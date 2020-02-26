|
|
Patricia A. Morris
Carmel - Patricia A. Morris, 88, of Carmel passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She was born January 5, 1932 in Boone County, IN. to Joseph C. and Mariam A. (Trammel) Souders and graduated from Noblesville High School. Pat was installed as honored queen of Jobs Daughters prior to entering college. She graduated from Earlham College with a major in biology and later earned her master's degree in Education—Guidance and Counseling with additional post graduate work in Educational Administration from Butler University. Pat's teaching and guidance counseling career spanned twenty-three years from 1954 to 1977—starting at Parma High school in Parma, Missouri with the majority of her experience at Carmel High School in Carmel, IN. where she ended her education career as head guidance counselor. Pat served in many professional capacities including president of the Indiana Association of College Admissions Counselors and board member of the Carmel Clay Educational Foundation. Pat loved to travel, attend Carmel and Indianapolis Symphony performances, attend book club, gardening and spending quality time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her many, many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years James A. Morris in 1991. She is survived by her sons: Greg (Joyce) Morris of Westfield and Scott (Tina) Morris of Cicero, sibling: William (Pat) Souders of Frankfurt, IN., grandchildren: Chad (Sara) Morris, Jason (Dara) Morris, Jonathon Morris and Amanda Morris, along with 5 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 28 from 10am-12noon at Carmel Flanner Buchanan - Carmel. The funeral service will immediately follow. A brief burial ceremony for family and close friends will be held at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens on Allisonville Rd. Memorial donations may be made in Pat's name to the or the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020