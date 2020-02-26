Services
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 848-2929
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Morris


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Morris Obituary
Patricia A. Morris

Carmel - Patricia A. Morris, 88, of Carmel passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She was born January 5, 1932 in Boone County, IN. to Joseph C. and Mariam A. (Trammel) Souders and graduated from Noblesville High School. Pat was installed as honored queen of Jobs Daughters prior to entering college. She graduated from Earlham College with a major in biology and later earned her master's degree in Education—Guidance and Counseling with additional post graduate work in Educational Administration from Butler University. Pat's teaching and guidance counseling career spanned twenty-three years from 1954 to 1977—starting at Parma High school in Parma, Missouri with the majority of her experience at Carmel High School in Carmel, IN. where she ended her education career as head guidance counselor. Pat served in many professional capacities including president of the Indiana Association of College Admissions Counselors and board member of the Carmel Clay Educational Foundation. Pat loved to travel, attend Carmel and Indianapolis Symphony performances, attend book club, gardening and spending quality time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her many, many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years James A. Morris in 1991. She is survived by her sons: Greg (Joyce) Morris of Westfield and Scott (Tina) Morris of Cicero, sibling: William (Pat) Souders of Frankfurt, IN., grandchildren: Chad (Sara) Morris, Jason (Dara) Morris, Jonathon Morris and Amanda Morris, along with 5 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 28 from 10am-12noon at Carmel Flanner Buchanan - Carmel. The funeral service will immediately follow. A brief burial ceremony for family and close friends will be held at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens on Allisonville Rd. Memorial donations may be made in Pat's name to the or the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -