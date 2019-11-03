|
Patricia A. "Patty" Wilson
Patricia A Wilson, "Patty", age 91 of Indianapolis, Indiana, member of St. Jude's Catholic Church passed away on November 2, 2019 at the Heber Valley Assisted Living Home (formerly Sante) in Heber, Utah.
Patty was preceded in death by her husband James L Bowlen (1975) of Indianapolis, and her husband Cletus R Wilson (2009) also of Indianapolis.
Patty is survived by her two sons, Neal Bowlen and Mark Bowlen. Neal's wife Maria, their son and his wife, Neal Jr. and Michelle and their three children; Jacob, Ava and Charlie, and also Mark's daughter and her husband Nora and Dustin and their children; Lily, Jace and Layla. Patty lived a long and a full life, 86 years of it in Indianapolis. She was lovingly cared for by Neal and Maria and their family the last 10 years of her life. She will be missed by her entire family and friends. Patty, for a life well lived and loved, we thank you. May your journey be as inspiring as the one you shared with us. Be at Peace.
Private services will be held by the family. Friends and family may visit the online guestbook and share a memory of Patty at www.hebervalleyfuneral.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019