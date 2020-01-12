Services
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Visitation
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Funeral service
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Patricia Ann Barton


1943 - 2020
Patricia Ann Barton Obituary
Patricia Ann Barton

Bargersville - 76, of Bargersville, passed away January 11, 2020. She was born April 12, 1943 in Mt. Vernon, IN to the late Lylburn and Thelma Mae (Walker) Lockridge. Patricia was a devoted wife, mother and nana.

Visitation will be Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington Street.

Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Bobbie E. Barton; son, Brian Barton (Heather); daughter, Pam Penley (Greg); grandchildren, Tyler Penley, Jordan Barton, Nathan Penley, Jeremy Barton and Joshua Penley. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
