Patricia Ann Barton
Bargersville - 76, of Bargersville, passed away January 11, 2020. She was born April 12, 1943 in Mt. Vernon, IN to the late Lylburn and Thelma Mae (Walker) Lockridge. Patricia was a devoted wife, mother and nana.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington Street.
Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Bobbie E. Barton; son, Brian Barton (Heather); daughter, Pam Penley (Greg); grandchildren, Tyler Penley, Jordan Barton, Nathan Penley, Jeremy Barton and Joshua Penley. www.shirleybrothers.com.
